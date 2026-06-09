Duracell Australia launches major safety campaign on hidden household danger

Duracell Australia has teamed up with Hospitals United for Sick Kids to launch a new initiative aimed at keeping children safe.

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For International Button Battery Awareness Week, which runs from June 8 to June 14, the two companies have partnered to launch “Power Up – Help Sick Kids Get Home”.

The national initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of lithium coin batteries and raise funds to support sick children and their families.

Lithium coin batteries are found in many everyday household devices, including remote controls, key fobs and toys, but many families don’t realise their risks, which Duracell is aiming to change.

If swallowed, a lithium coin battery can cause severe internal burns and life-threatening injuries in as little as two hours, making them a serious risk to young children.

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Duracell Australia is educating parents about the dangers of lithium coin batteries. (Credit: Duracell Australia)

Duracell has three main things it advises parents and caregivers to do: keep lithium coin batteries out of sight and reach of children, secure battery compartments in devices with tools or adhesive tape, and wrap used lithium coin batteries in tape before disposal.

These three vital tips can help keep a child from any unfortunate accidents, putting them in real danger. To further discourage young children from swallowing them, Duracell also applies a non-toxic coating with a bitter taste on both sides of its lithium coin batteries.

Duracell also package their lithium coin batteries (in sizes CR2032, CR2025 and CR2016) in double-blister, tamper-proof packaging, making them nearly impossible for children to open themselves.

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If you’re planning to rush out and buy these batteries, it’s the perfect time, as your purchase will also support the vital work of Hospitals United for Sick Kids.

Duracell will be donating $0.20 to charity for every pack of any Duracell batteries sold (not just the 2032 lithium coin batteries) at participating retailers, including Coles, Bunnings, Metcash and Amazon online, until June 30.

Hospitals United for Sick Kids will receive the donations to support life-saving equipment, virtual care programs and hospital-led initiatives to help reduce the time children spend in hospital, allowing them to recover at home.

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“At Duracell, powering families is at the heart of what we do,” Duracell Australia’s Sales Director, David Hazell, says.

Duracell’s lithium coin batteries come coated in a non-toxic bitter taste to discourage kids from swallowing them. (Credit: Duracell Australia)

“Through our partnership with Hospitals United for Sick Kids, we are raising awareness about lithium coin battery safety to help reduce the risk of accidental battery ingestion among young children, while also supporting children and families across Australia.

“This initiative reflects our commitments and our partnership with the community in a shared effort to help keep kids safe and at home.”

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Nicky Bowie, the CEO of Hospitals United for Sick Kids, adds that every purchase will help “fund vital projects across eight hospital networks, supporting children to recover and return to the things they miss most”.

“Products that give back are one of the most powerful ways to create sustainable funding for children’s hospitals,” she says. “We’re proud to partner with Duracell, united by a shared mission to keep kids safe and at home.”

*Donation capped at AUD $125,000 applicable to all Duracell batteries sold by participating retailers, ‍ending 30 June 2026. Full T&C’s at www.duracell.com.au/husk2026terms.