The house is "ultra modern" but missing a few key elements. Channel Seven

The house is also designed to be eco-friendly and features sustainable plantation timber and LED lighting. These have been repurposed from other TV sets to cut back on energy consumption.

There are even two living green walls outside and inside the house, with herbs that the housemates can use in the kitchen.

Rainwater toilets and limited shower times have also been implemented in a bid to save water.

Contestants will also have to do their own washing, cleaning and recycling - no hired help here!

Big Brother's gone green! Channel Seven

Fans were also given a sneak peek at the new chair for the Diary Room, where contestants can go for a private chat with Big Brother.

"Love love the chair," one fan commented on the official Instagram page.

Another commented, "Love it, could curl up and sleep in it right now."

But some were not convinced and left some negative reviews too.

"Looks like a giant cupcake wrapper," one person even wrote.

Comfy or cupcake wrapper? Channel Seven

With no public vote until the finale, this season is going to look a little different to Big Brother seasons in the past.

The 20 contestants will compete in a series of physical and mental challenges for a shot at the $250,000 cash prize.

There will not only be a challenge held every night, but also an elimination.