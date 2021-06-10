Ramsay Street is an iconic location in Neighbours. Instagram

While interior scenes for Neighbours are filmed in at Nunawading-based studio, also located in Melbourne, most of the filming is done on the fictional Ramsey Street.

Although, while the name may have changed for the show, the street is actually a real residential cul-de-sac called Pin Oak Court, located in Vermont, Melbourne.

The name Ramsey Street also pays tribute to the original character, Max Ramsay, who appeared in the show’s pilot episode back in 1985, and named the street after his grandfather.

As for the people who actually live on Pin Oak Street in real life, they allow film crews to shoot on their front lawns, which adds authenticity to the show.

Real-life residents allow the show to film on their street. Instagram

Located close by to Ramsay Street on the show, is Paul Robinson’s Lassiters complex, which is located on Sutherland Street by Lassiter’s Lake.

Interior shots of all the houses, bars and restaurants are filmed in the studio, and there is also a purpose-built set at the studios which features all of the external buildings including Lassiters and Harold's Cafe.

Lassiters lake is actually a real lake, built at the studios especially for filming.

Erinsborough is a fictional town that is set in Melbourne. Instagram

While the exterior of Erinsborough Hospital is filmed at the entrance of the Neighbours production office in Nunawading, filming has also taken place at various Melbourne hospitals including the Austin Hospital and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

The Erinsborough High School uses thee Blackburn English Language Centre in Burwood East and Coburg Senior High School for exterior shots.

Meanwhile, interior sets consist of a classroom, corridor and stairwell.