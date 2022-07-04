Ryan Moloney revealed that he's hoping to spend more time with his wife, Alison Hayward, and their two children. Getty

“But I have always said I want to ride the wave all the way to shore, so I am actually really grateful I got to do that and experience the end. What a wonderful thing to be able to do,” he added.

As for why he's happy to step back from his role of nearly three decades, Ryan Moloney revealed that he's hoping to spend more time with his wife, Alison Hayward, and their two children.

“The way I look at it is I have been there 28 years, I have seen people come and go, and when they go I always think they are going to go off on their adventure and so now I just feel like this is my adventure – who knows what will happen next," he explained.

“I am just really looking forward to spending time with my family, driving them around, doing all the day-to-day stuff."

“The kids are coming up to that precious important time of being teenagers and I want to be around for that,' Moloney added.

In another interview with Inside Soap, Moloney reflected on the role that he landed way back in 1995, saying, "I was just happy to have a job! I was a 15-year-old kid and didn't really grasp the concept of it being anything more than that. I was just ready to turn up, have fun and go home."

Talking about whether he ever expected to be on the show for so long, he said: "Not at all, each contract that came my way was a blessing."

Back in March, fans were left reeling amid the news that the iconic soap had been benignly axed after nearly four decades on our screens.

Tippa Black, Sam Clarke, Adelaide Kane, Alan Fletcher and Ryan Maloney back in 2006. Getty

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," a tweet announcing the sad news read.

The statement went on to explain the reasoning behind the axing.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show."

The Tweet continued by thanking the show's "amazing" and "loyal" fans, while also promising to deliver an unforgettable finale.

"We know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

The Neighbours finale will air on August 1, 2022.