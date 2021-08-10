Nat Bassingthwaighte has shamed a Sydney man who fled to Byron Bay and spread COVID-19. Getty

The hospitalised man is even refusing to help contact tracers because he "does not believe in COVID-19," prompting Nat to air her fury on Instagram.

The 45-year-old songstress, who moved to Byron Bay with her family in 2019, blasted the unidentified man as "selfish".

"I should say I wish him no harm but I am just disappointed in the lack of empathy for others," she wrote.

"Byron is now in lockdown because of this man who is now in hospital.

"[It's] unbelievably selfish. We are all trying to do the right thing!"

The Rogue Traders lead singer posted her thoughts next to a screenshot of an article saying the man had been "out and about a fair amount" in Byron Bay while infectious.

The man also didn't use QR codes when checking into venues, making the job for contact tracers even harder.

"I mean are you kidding me? Wow!" Nat wrote.

Nat, her musician husband Cameron McGlinchey and their children, Harper, 10, and Hendrix, 7, moved from Melbourne to a property near Byron Bay in late 2019.

“I’d done a retreat up here four years ago and just had this overwhelming feeling that we needed to move here,” she told WHO in March last year.

“Then, six months before COVID-19 hit, we did it.”

The mother-of-two later shared a video supporting Labor MP Tony Burke, who called for more government assistance to the decimated Australian arts and entertainment industry.

"Yes yes yes!" the singer wrote over the clip, where the politician said 23,000 music gigs have been cancelled since July 1.