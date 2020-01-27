The Biggest Loser star was pulled over by police on New South Head Rd in Sydney’s east at approximately 11.25am yesterday.
“A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result,” police said in a statement.
Michelle with her son Axel Bridges Willis.
Getty
“A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time.”
Bridges was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly blew a reading of 0.086.
Michelle Bridges and partner, Steve 'Commando' Willis
Getty
She will face a Waverley Local Court on February 18 on a mid-range PCA.
Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.