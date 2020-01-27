Michelle with her son Axel Bridges Willis. Getty

“A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time.”



Bridges was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly blew a reading of 0.086.

Michelle Bridges and partner, Steve 'Commando' Willis Getty

Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.