Former Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel has urged Meghan Markle to consider reprising her role as a briefcase model, to help raise money for coronavirus relief. Getty

Howie, who hosted a charity version of the popular gameshow last year, said he’d love to revisit the idea again, saying: “I’d love to resurrect it and find a way to do more.”

Despite the TV host's keen interest in Meghan reprising her role, she has previously opened up about how the gig was nothing more than a steppingstone move.

Nevertheless, Howie went on to say that he hopes the charity-minded Duchess might consider revisiting the role – if only to help raise money for charity.

Howie reportedly said he’d love it if the Duchess would consider picking up her attaché for a good cause. Getty

“Don’t forget the little people,” he quipped.

The news comes after it was revealed Meghan and Harry’s explosive tell-all biography topped the bestseller list – despite the book itself not been published yet.

According to Amazon’s website, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is currently sitting at number one in the “royal biographies” list.

While the book won’t officially hit stores until August 20, with an online version available on August 11, it still managed to reach number one within 24 hours of its pre-order release.

Meghan has previously spoken out about how the gig was nothing more than a steppingstone move. Getty

According to the website, the tell-all promises to give fans an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait” of the couple, who stepped down from royal duties on March 31.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the book's British co-author Omid Scobie shared the news about the book hitting the number one spot on the first day of its pre-order release.

“Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August,” Omid wrote.