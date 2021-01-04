Meghan Markle's (pictured) sister has revealed that her new memoir may make the Duchess uncomfortable. Getty

“I don’t know if she (Meghan) will be comfortable with it,” Samantha told the publication. “Some things she will and some things she won’t.”

The Duchess’ sister went on to explain that the, “truth is stranger than fiction and I have predicated myself on the truth”.

But while Meghan is bracing herself for some uncomfortable truths, it seems that the rest of the royal family has nothing to worry about when it comes to the memoir.

"I think the royal family will like it," Samantha Markle said of her new memoir. Getty

“I think the royal family will like it and will enjoy it and nothing they should be uncomfortable with,” Samantha admitted. “I hope they find it warm, funny, honest and heartfelt.”

The author’s apparent favouring of the royals has got to come as a blow to Meghan, whose relationship with the family can only be described as rocky.

Ever since Prince Harry entered the palace with Meghan as his new flame, the relationship between the lovers and the rest of the monarchy has been reportedly icy.

Over the years, the rogue couple have continued to distance themselves further and further from the royals and are now pursuing independent ventures in the US.

Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan (left) and Harry (right) have been taking the US by storm with their independent ventures. Getty

Most recently, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year contract with Spotify to create exclusive audio programming under their newly formed Archewell Audio production company.

The Duke and Duchess shared a joint statement to explain why podcasting is next on their Hollywood horizon.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the couple wrote.

While busy pursuing these independent projects, perhaps the Duchess will be too busy to read the memoir. Not to mention her sister isn’t planning on sending her a copy anyway.

“I don’t know how to get hold of Meghan and I never got a copy of Finding Freedom from her in the mail” Samantha confessed.