On paper, Meghan Markle and Crown Princess Mary (pictured) seem like kindred spirits. Shutterstock

To understand this, you need only look at the path Mary took in the lead-up to marrying Crown Prince Frederik.

In 2001, Mary relocated to Denmark to complete the equivalent of a “princess boot camp”. Her rigorous training included mastering Danish as well as elocution and poise, in preparation for her role as a modern princess and queen-in-waiting.

On the other hand, it seems Meghan has always been a reluctant British royal.

A whirlwind romance meant there was little time for the former Suits star to familiarise herself with the expectations of being a working royal before marrying Prince Harry.

Meghan’s subsequent failure to find her feet among the royal family also appeared to contribute to the ‘Megxit’ decision for the couple to step down as senior royals and head to her homeland.

“I’m sure Mary looks at what Meghan has done and is horrified by it,” Phil says.

“Mary is dedicated to her role supporting Queen Margrethe and she must feel Harry and Meghan have let down Queen Elizabeth.”

Experts believe Meghan (pictured) and Mary hold fundamentally differing views about what’s expected of them as royals. Shutterstock

Aussie expat Mary also appeared to completely understand that becoming a Danish royal would mean completely surrendering her former life.

In contrast, pundits have interpreted the Sussexes’ transatlantic move as a way for Meghan to combine her established acting career with her royal profile.

“If Mary had ‘done a Meghan’ it would be like [her] marrying Frederik, and then within two years luring him back to Australia where they met and taking him away from his family and destiny,” Phil explains.

“I don’t think Mary has ever met Meghan, so she would not want to judge her too harshly, but I’m sure she won’t be impressed by her quitting the royal family after less than two years. I’m sure she thinks that Meghan has done the wrong thing.”

Even when it comes to non-royal members of their respective families, it seems Mary and Meghan’s values are totally out of alignment.

Princess Mary has previously shared her heartbreak over losing her mother to a heart condition when she was only 25 years old, revealing to a local Danish outlet that she wishes she’d had “more time with her”.

Pundits have interpreted the Sussexes’ transatlantic move as a way for Meghan (right) to combine her established acting career with her royal profile. Getty

Meghan, however, continues to be estranged from her ailing elderly father, Thomas Markle Sr, with details about their fractured relationship often aired rather too publicly.

“Having lost her mother, I’m sure Mary must wonder why Meghan can’t make up with her dad,” Phil observes.

“She would feel it would be tragic if he died while there was still a rift, as life is too short.”

Furthermore, Mary’s established connection with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, may also present an issue for Meghan, with whispers that the close bond between the future queens could prove to be a potential source of jealousy and friction.

Phil confirms that Kate and Mary have “become good friends” after meeting in Copenhagen, and that the pair “talk often on the phone”.

As a result, Mary might well be inclined to side with the Cambridges following the well-documented fallout between Meghan and Kate’s respective husbands, Prince Harry and sibling Prince William, second-in-line to the British crown.

“Obviously Mary identifies with William and Kate more, as she is also married to the heir to the throne,” Phil says.

“Mary would understand Kate’s point of view.”

With nations around the world still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, royals like Princess Mary and Duchess Kate, along with their respective royal families, have been doing their part to bolster community spirit during this difficult time.

“I’m sure Mary thinks Kate has done a great job,” Phil adds.

“Meanwhile, Meghan seems irrelevant on the other side of the Atlantic.”

