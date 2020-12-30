The Duke (left) and Duchess of Sussex (right) have teamed up with Spotify to launch Archewell Audio. Getty

Urging Archie to speak into the microphone Harry said: "You can speak into it," before Meghan asked: "Archie, is it fun?"

And in one simple response our hearts burst under the surmounting cuteness as Archie responded: "Fun."

Slowly guiding the toddler Harry and Meghan coax the sweetest Happy New Year message from their son.

"After me, ready? Happy," Harry begins before Archie follows with "Happy."

Chiming in together the parents then say "New" before Archie adorably jumps the gun and responds: "New Year!"

After snippets of the audio appeared on Instagram, Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to the social platform to gush over the cuteness.

"Omg hahaha he is so so sweet, love the accent and his adorable laugh," one fan wrote.

"Archies voice and laughter so perfectly made as the bright light to an otherwise stressful year for the world," another person stated.

Meanwhile, a third fan added: "He is sooo cute. Happy new year to the lovely family."

Any sighting or glimpse of Harry and Meghan's son Archie (pictured) is a joy for royal fans. Getty

The holiday themed episode also featured appearances from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other big-name stars, all reflecting on 2020 and their hopes for the year to come.

In what can perhaps be seen as a subtle nod the tumultuous year the couple endured, Meghan sent well-wishes to one recently engaged star of the podcast, George the Poet.

"From us I will say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins," she said.

Before wrapping up the episode the couple played The Little Light Of Mine, which featured in their 2018 wedding, before Meghan recited a quote from Martin Luther King: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that".

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.