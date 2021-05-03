Montecito locals insist Meghan was spotted arriving at a local hospital. Getty

“The Cottage is the best hospital in town and is very much used to working with the rich and famous on their medical needs discreetly, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she did a practise run to ensure it was all smooth sailing,” the insider adds.

“Or of course, the sighting could very well could have been Meghan on her way to have her child, which is so very exciting!”

Certainly, a change in plan would be of no surprise for the duchess, who announced in March that she’s expecting a daughter.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has a reputation for its “discreet” processes, with A-list stars and elite clientele. Getty

Upon falling pregnant with her now two-year-old son Archie when she and Harry lived at Frogmore Cottage in the UK, she had planned a home birth, but was whisked to nearby Portland Hospital in the hours before he arrived.

What’s more, the 39-year-old was spotted in Montecito two weeks ago looking “very bumpy” according to witnesses, who say they would not be surprised if the former royal was due to give birth at “any moment”.

“It certainly seemed like she could have the baby any day now,” says the onlooker.

“I think he thinks the baby is already here!” Getty

What’s more, insiders confirmed to New Idea last week that Archie has started his education at a lavish Montecito preschool.

The insider reveals that the tot also is repeating the phrase “big brother”, adding “I think he thinks the baby is already here!”

Despite the couple’s rift with the rest of the family, a Buckingham Palace insider who saw 36-year-old Harry at Philip’s funeral says that “although the prince received a frosty reception from most of his family,” the joy at the impending arrival of his daughter “was plain to see and all he could talk about”.