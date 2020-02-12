“He’s gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg’s ordered him to sort it out,” a source dished to Radar Online.
“That means getting back to the gym, cutting back on carbs and teaming up with a trainer every other day at the very least.”
This isn’t the first time Meghan has wanted Harry to get into shape, with the Prince allegedly undergoing a body overhaul before their 2018 wedding.
It was reported that Harry joined an exclusive gym in England and went on a health kick, cutting out smoking and following a clean diet.
“Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet. She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.
“They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat.”