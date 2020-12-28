Meghan (pictured) is apparently finding it difficult to break back into the cliquey world of Hollywood. Getty

“That didn’t even come close to happening – Jen barely even noticed she was there, and Meghan was devastated to find out her part had been cut to a mere 30 seconds.”

After Meghan’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it part in the 2011 comedy, it’s claimed the former actress was so disappointed about her reduced role, she bad-mouthed the movie and its stars.

“Meghan became disenfranchised by the whole thing and slammed it as a bad movie anyway, saying she knows she’s ‘just as good as Jen’, she’ll ‘show her one day’ – that kind of thing,” says the source. “Most people thought it was just sour grapes.”

Rumour has it there is tension between Meghan and Jen (pictured). Getty

Unfortunately for Meghan, it’s thought that those complaints got back to Jen. And when Meghan

and Harry relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year and the duchess made moves to build a friendship with the former Friends star, she was rebuffed.

“Meghan even extended an invite to Jen to hang out, which was snubbed,” claims the insider.

It’s not the first time tension between Meghan, 39, and the much-loved and respected Jen, 51,

has been reported.

Earlier this year, Meghan put out feelers to work with Brad Pitt and his Plan B production company. At the time, an insider told New Idea Jennifer was suspicious of her motives.

Back in the early 2000s when Meghan was first making a name for herself, she was reported as saying she’d “like to be the next Mrs Pitt”.

Meghan reportedly put out feelers to work with Brad Pitt (left) and his Plan B production company. Getty

“Word gets around in Hollywood and [Jen] heard how Meghan had designs on her man during an intensely painful part of her life, so she is suspicious of her motives,” the source reveals.

But Meghan appears to have at least one powerful Hollywood star firmly on her side. Last week, it was announced the royal had invested in a new superfood start-up, Clevr Blends.

Oprah Winfrey apparently gave her backing to the duchess’ latest business venture when she posted on Instagram about how her neighbour – who she called “M” alongside a crown emoji – had gifted her sachets of the brand’s product. She then went on to proclaim it her “new drink of choice”.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!