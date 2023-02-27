Insiders claim Meghan will head to the Caribbean if Harry goes to the coronation… Getty

Meghan thinks the whole thing is incredibly selfish, and [blames] both Charles and even partially Harry,” tells the source.

“She understands that her husband is being noble and trying to appease her, but everyone seems to forget that there’s an innocent pawn in all of this – little Archie.”

The couple’s son turns 4 on the same day as his grandfather’s coronation. Insiders say plans to celebrate remain on hold while Harry dithers over deciding on his future.

Reportedly, the palace is drawing up a “Harry in a hurry” plot – meaning the Duke of Sussex might fly in and out for the ceremony, without his wife, son and daughter Lilibet, 1.

“Harry is considering this, as he does feel duty bound to be there, even if it does mean missing Archie’s birthday,” says the source.

“He’s torn though, because Meghan had all these grand plans of a star-studded birthday bash, now that Archie is old enough to remember his parties. She isn’t happy that he may miss such a special occasion.”

In true Meghan form, she’s already got a plan B.

“If Harry goes off to London, Meghan won’t be sitting around idle, baking cupcakes with her mum and having a small celebration,” says the source.

“Instead, why not take Doria and the children on a mini-break to somewhere like the Caribbean? She thinks that threatening to take off with the kids will force Harry to stick around.”

If Meghan goes ahead with her plan, insiders say she will spare no expense when she whisks the kids away to St Barts – her favourite tropical holiday spot to relax.

“She loves its stunning blue waters, white sands and French flavour. She can’t think of anything better than celebrating Archie in such a beautiful place. She only hopes that Harry feels the same way.”

