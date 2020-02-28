Meghan and Harry are splashing the cash and have no plans to stop, claims an insider. Getty

Prince Harry is said to be worth around AUD$57.5million and Meghan around AUD$11.5million but the couple are looking at splashing out around AUD$21.4million on a home in Miami and will need to dish out a fair whack on maintaining security too – estimated to be around $20million.

So far, the pair have spent $1.1 million on maternity wear, AUD$460,000 on a baby shower and have just spent their time in Vancouver staying in a luxurious waterfront mansion worth $30 million.

The news comes hours after The Office of the Minister of Public Safety revealed Canada will cease protection for the royal couple in the coming weeks.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they announced they would split their time between the UK and Canada along with their baby son, Archie Harrison.

Meghan and Harry announced they were ditching their senior royal roles in January. Getty

And while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Queen Elizabeth that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be in good hands while living in Canada, it seems that has now changed.



“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” read the ministry's statement.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

“The RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.



“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019.



“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”