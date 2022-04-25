Things are heating up in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, as 12 household names and 12 aspiring chefs battle it out for the winning title.

With the return of former contestants and winners like Julie Goodwin, Billie McKay and Tommy Pham, the contestants will need to give it all they've got to really impress the judges and stay in the competition.

Series judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen are the ones who will taste-test each and every dish as it’s plated up to determine who will be the season’s winner.

But in order to get there, viewers will need to say goodbye to their favourite cooks as they’re sent packing throughout the season.

So, who has handed in their apron and walked out those MasterChef doors? Scroll on to see every eliminated contestant as they are revealed.