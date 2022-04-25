Things are heating up in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, as 12 household names and 12 aspiring chefs battle it out for the winning title.
WATCH BELOW: MasterChef Fans & Favourites trailer
With the return of former contestants and winners like Julie Goodwin, Billie McKay and Tommy Pham, the contestants will need to give it all they've got to really impress the judges and stay in the competition.
Series judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen are the ones who will taste-test each and every dish as it’s plated up to determine who will be the season’s winner.
But in order to get there, viewers will need to say goodbye to their favourite cooks as they’re sent packing throughout the season.
So, who has handed in their apron and walked out those MasterChef doors? Scroll on to see every eliminated contestant as they are revealed.
“I just had a really efficient time on MasterChef.”
Ten
Chris Tran
The very first elimination round of the season saw Chris Tran, one of the fans, leave the MasterChef kitchen after his Mì Xào Giòn failed to impress the judges.
Despite his time cut short, Chris told 10Play that he still managed to get the most out of the experience after going from the top four competing for immunity down to finding himself battling in the elimination cook.
“It was the feeling of the highest highs down to elimination, which I guess is the lowest low,” Chris said. “I just had a really efficient time on MasterChef. I kind of experienced the whole thing!”