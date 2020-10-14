Married At First Sight's Cam Merchant (pictured) has revealed the less glamorous side of parenting in a new Instagram post. Instagram

Meanwhile, over on Jules’ Instagram, the 38-year-old mum appeared to be more smitten than ever with their newborn as she shared new photos of Oliver.

“Not even 24hrs in and he was it😵😂 .To be fair... I don’t mind this one haha,” she captioned the post.

Jules then added the hashtags, “#sleepfiles #hospital #catchingflies #newborn.”

MAFS stars Jules and Cam welcomed Oliver Chase into the world just over a week ago. Instagram

Before welcoming Oliver into their family, Cam gushed about the idea of becoming a father for the first time in an interview with New Idea.

“It is something that has kept me going for a long, long time – wanting to be a father. It was certainly an aspiration,” he said.

“You see your friends and everyone else who’s got their little ones and you see how special it is.

“I’m a cricket coach myself so I’ve been involved with kids all my life and absolutely loved it but I think to have one of your own and create a little version of you, I think there’s nothing more special to be honest.

“I look forward to the challenges, I look forward to the happiness, the tears, the emotions, all of it! And of course, raising a little family.”