Jake and Beck are currently still "married" on the show. Nine

The new couple were first linked by So Dramatic! podcast after they were spotted on a date together, where eagle-eyed fans noticed Jake’s distinct arm featured on Sophie's Instagram story.

"Sophie seems to have confirmed their romance, sharing an image on Instagram holding Jake’s very identifiable tattooed arm and also revealing to her fans that she is 'taken!'," the podcast wrote alongside the images.

Jake has been spotted/mentioned in various Instagram stories posted by Sophie. Instagram

According to Daily Mail Australia, Jake also flew to Noosa from Melbourne on Monday to celebrate Sophie’s 33rd birthday.

The next day, the former AFL star appeared in an Instagram video she posted from the beach, where she captioned it: “Birthday swims.”

There are also group photos that include the two, where they appear very much like a couple.

Jake (second to the right) and Sophie (middle) appear like a couple in group photos. Instagram

And if that's not enough to convince you, in an Instagram Q&A, Sophie was asked what her favourite birthday present was, to which she responded with: “I can’t say yet but I will in a couple of days”.

This has led people to believe she’s hinting that her boyfriend had given her a memorable birthday present – and that said boyfriend is Jake.

The pair's openness on social media has fans betting on Jake and Beck not making it past Sunday night's commitment ceremony. And judging by their rocky marriage, it wouldn't be a far fetched assumption...