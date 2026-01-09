Kick off 2026 right! Countries that will pay you thousands to move there

It’s the start of 2026, so you might be looking for a New Year, New Me change.

If you’re feeling restless or have been eyeing up a move, why not relocate to a country that will actually pay you to move there!

Yes, you heard right, several cities around the world actually offer financial incentives for you to move there.

And you won’t believe some of the enviable locations that are on the cards.

Scroll on for all the places that could become your new home (with an added financial bonus).

(Credits: Getty) Calabria, Italy Calabria offers up to €28,000 ($48,000) through its Active Residency Income program. It aims to encourage people under 40 to move to small, depopulating villages in southern Italy. However, it's not a simple cash handout as recipients are required to start a business or take on an essential job in the area. They must move within 90 days and the funds are paid over time, rather than in one bulk sum. The incentive aims to bring new life to rural areas, and applies to villages in Calabria with fewer than 2,000 residents. If you're looking for a quiet life with historic sites, beautiful beaches and exquisite food, then this might be the place for you. (Credits: Getty) Sardinia, Italy Sardinia also offers grants of up to €15,000 ($26,000) to move to small villages with a population of under 3,000. The grant is given provided you buy or renovate a home and commit to permanent residency. The money covers around half the cost of buying or renovating a home in the area, providing a great incentive to move. Additional funds can also be given for anyone who is starting a business after moving to the area. Significant paperwork is required, meaning adequate Italian language skills are often essential to take the step. (Credits: Getty) Ponga, Spain Ponga is in Spain's Asturias region and will offer you thousands to move there in a bid to help with depopulation. The town offers around €3,000 ($5,000) per adult or couple to move into the scenic mountainous region. According to reports, an additional €2,971 ($5,173) is offered for every child born in Ponga. To qualify, you generally need to secure an employment offer in the area and must commit to living in Ponga for at least five years. Advertisement (Credits: Getty) Antikythera, Greece If you're looking to live out your Mamma Mia! dream, the Greek island of Antikythera will pay families to move there. The remote, yet stunning, island pays out a total of $20,000 ($34,000) in instalments for the first three years of living there. A free house and a plot of land are also provided, and while it prioritises Greek families, other nationalities can also apply. It aims to bring in young families to revitalise the island, and applicants must have at least three or four children. (Credits: Getty) Albinen, Switzerland The Swiss village of Albinen is another place that will pay you thousands to move there. New residents are offered CHF 25,000 ($46,000) per person or CHF 50,000 ($93,000) per couple, if they make a significant investment in the area by buying a property worth at least CHF 200,000 ($373,000). Residents must also make a 10-year commitment to remain in Albinen and obtain specific residency permits. It is a long-term commitment, but perfect for anyone looking for a quiet life in the mountains. (Credits: Getty) Tulsa, Oklahoma Tulsa offers a highly popular scheme to entice eligible remote workers to move to the city in Oklahoma. The program, called Tulsa Remote, offers a cash incentive of $10,000 ($14,000) for adults who are working remotely and want to move to a new city. With working from home becoming more common, the Tulsa scheme might seem that much more appealing now. Applicants must be over 18, working remotely and able to provide proof of consistent income. Unlike other schemes, it is a more short-term option, with residents only required to stay in Tulsa for one year. The grant money can be used to either buy or rent a home, helping first-time buyers to get on the property ladder. (Credits: Getty) Japan Japan offers financial incentives to move to a whole string of more rural locations around the country. Its Rural Revitalisation Program aims to encourage people, particularly families, to move out of Tokyo to more depopulated areas. Foreign citizens can apply for the scheme, but must first secure a suitable visa to enter the country. For families, payments of up to 1 million yen ($9,400) are issued per child in each family, while substantial grants are also offered for individuals starting businesses. In particular, Suruga, Yamagata, offers grant and housing opportunities for tech workers or entrepreneurs. Kamaishi also assists foreign workers working in healthcare, while Beppu will provide housing support for tourism and hospitality workers moving there. Conditions for many of the schemes include committing to living in the same home for five years, working remotely, or setting up a business. If you've always dreamed of living in Japan, this could be your way to do just that.