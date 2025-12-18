How to get the most out of your annual leave days in 2026

You might already be looking ahead to booking some exciting trips in 2026.
But, planning is always key, and we have some handy tips to get the most out of your annual leave days in the coming year.
To get some well-deserved extra days off, you can plan your leave around public holidays for a longer break.
Why not double your holidays without using any extra days of annual leave to make sure you have time to recharge in 2026.
Scroll on for all the dates to best maximise your annual leave in 2026.
Australia Day
Australia Day is the first public holiday in 2026, and is the perfect day to nab some extra days off.
If you take annual leave the week of January 19 or January 27, you will get one extra day off with the public holiday.
- Week of January 19: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
- Saturday, January 24: Weekend
- Sunday, January 25: Weekend
- Monday, January 26: Public holiday (Australia Day)
- Tuesday, January 27 onwards: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
Easter
In 2026, you will already get three days off for the Easter holiday weekend, so why not make it a few weeks?
Take annual leave the week of March 30 or April 6 to add some extra days to your long weekend and make the most of the public holiday.
- Week of March 30: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
- Friday, April 3: Public holiday (Good Friday)
- Saturday, April 4: Weekend
- Sunday, April 5: Weekend (Easter Sunday)
- Monday, April 6: Public holiday (Easter Monday)
- Tuesday, April 7 onwards: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
King’s Birthday
Not sure what to do with those random Mondays off when the public holidays hit?
Well, why not take an extra day off on a Friday and make it an even longer weekend! Take the time to relax at home or enjoy a staycation.
- Week of June 1: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
- Saturday, June 6: Weekend
- Sunday, June 7: Weekend
- Monday, June 8: Public holiday (King’s birthday)
- Tuesday, June 9 onwards: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
Labour Day (NSW)
If you live in New South Wales, you can score some extra days off for Labour Day.
You will only have to book four days of annual leave between October 6 and October 9 to get a whole nine days away from the office.
- Week of October 6: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
- Saturday, October 3: Weekend
- Sunday, October 4: Weekend
- Monday, October 5: Public holiday (Labour Day)
- Week of Tuesday, October 6: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
Christmas and New Year
We all know how difficult getting annual leave over Christmas and New Year can be, so make sure to book yours in early!
Family time is so important over the festive period, so we’ve figured out how you can get as many as 16 days off in 2026.
And the best news? You will only actually have to use seven days of annual leave!
You can take annual leave from Monday, December 21, until Thursday, December 24, and again from Tuesday, December 27, to Thursday, December 31, for a full two weeks off.
- Monday, December 21 to Thursday, December 24: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
- Friday, December 25: Public holiday (Christmas Day)
- Saturday, December 26: Weekend (Boxing Day)
- Sunday, December 27: Weekend
- Monday, December 28: Public holiday (additional day for Boxing Day)
- Tuesday, December 29 to Friday, December 31: TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE
- Friday, January 1: Public holiday (New Year’s Day)
- Sunday, January 2: Weekend
- Sunday, January 3: Weekend