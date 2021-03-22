From the get-go, farm-girl turned city-slicker, Jaimie has confessed she has "high standards" when it comes to romance, and that is part of the reason it's taken her so long to settle down.

Another reason is her flourishing career. The TV star completed a Bachelor of Business and Commerce, Marketing and Sport Management at Monash University and is currently a senior brand manager at v2food.

Before that she worked for Vitaco Health Group, Swisse Wellness and more.

Her instagram also documents her travelling the world, hanging with her friends and riding quite a few horses, even competitively.

But despite thriving when it comes to her career, social life and hobbies, the 35-year-old entered MAFS proclaiming she was the only one of her siblings yet to get married and have kids. And she was ready to change that.

Jaimie is ready to settle down and find love. Instagram

Jaimie's previous relationships have involved "emotionally unavailable high-flying executives".

Upon joining the experiment, the brand manager admitted that this type of guy wasn't ideal for her, insisting "in the past (she'd) chosen the wrong people".

The reality star also joked that her dog Rocky was the only man who has never left her yet... but she was ready to put an end to that.

So, Jaimie set out on her MAFS journey looking for someone "genuine", "adventurous" and "mentally stimulating".

Enter Chris. Except, the FIFO driller wasn't exactly what the blushing bride had envisioned.

While Chris was blown away by his new bride, Jaimie had some reservations about her groom. Channel Nine

Between being less than impressed with Chris' appearance, level of education and even labelling him a "dirty grot" - albeit the latter comment was attempted banter... that it did not go over well - let's just say Jaimie has not become a fan favourite.

Her hubby Chris, however, pratically has viewers lining up to take Jaimie's place, some even requesting the 32-year-old be the next Bachelor.

"Forget MAFS let's just make Chris the next Bachelor!" a Twitter user penned, much to the agreement of fellow fans of the reality show.

And if tonight's teaser is anything to go by, Chris may just have his chance to hand out roses soon enough.

After seeing Jaimie's less than impressed reaction to her groom, MAFS fans have been lobbying for Chris to be the next Bachelor. Channel Nine

In an emotional sneak peek for tonight's episode, an upset Chris is seen saying to Jaimie "I should not put myself in a position where you treat me like this" before the voiceover suggests someone leaves the experiment "for good".

This coupled with So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto's spoiler that the couple doesn't last long in the experiment suggests that the experts' "opposites attract" risk when matching Jaimie and Chris did not pay off in the slightest.

We guess we'll just have to wait and see if the couple lasts.

