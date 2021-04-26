Brett and Booka have teamed up for a song. Channel Nine

When a fan requested a funny MAFS story that didn't make it to air, Booka had one up her sleeve and ready to go.

Remember that letter that Patrick wrote for Booka where he told her she talks about herself too much? Yeah, well it turns out that before things came crashing down between Brett and Booka, the once-golden couple teamed up to tell Patrick what they really thought of his pot-stirring.

"Brett and I actually wrote a song for Patrick after that letter and we performed it at the dinner party and then broke up afterwards." Booka revealed on her Instagram story.

She continued: "The song went 'so thank you Patrick for being a dork; so thank you Patrick for stirring the pot'."

The musician even confessed that Brett sang during the performance.

The Feedback Week letter was the beginning of the end for Brett and Booka. Channel Nine

After Mr Holy Moly Guacamole Patrick took things just a bit too far with the Feedback Week letter, Booka confronted Brett about putting ideas in Patrick's head, telling her groom "It sounds like you don't like me, Brett".

Speaking to Nine in an exit interview, Booka explained that it was that letter that prompted her breakup with the electrician.

"What ultimately led to Brett and I having to separate was when I found out that Brett had been saying things about me that I found to be really cruel and unfair," Booka said.

"It made me feel ashamed that I'd shared my proudest moments with him."

At least they pair remain amicable! Channel Nine

"When I started to feel embarrassed and upset that I even bothered to share anything, it was never going to recover from that point."

Despite the messy end, it seems that there is no bad blood between the pair, with Booka revealing on her Instagram story that she is willing to catch up with Brett if she ever visits his hometown of Geelong.

