Earlier this month, the lovebirds – who filmed their on-screen wedding at the Sydney Polo Club last year – were snapped out in Mel’s home town of Melbourne, where they were introduced to each other’s nearest and dearest.

Despite what we’re seeing on-screen, Bryce is “incredibly loveable and has definitely impressed Mel’s family”, says the insider, who insists an engagement announcement is “imminent”.

While fans might expect radio announcer Bryce to get down on bended knee at the upcoming reunion episode, New Idea is told he’s got his heart set on something a little bit bigger.

He hopes he and Mel can score a deal with the Nine Network to televise their engagement and subsequent wedding, just like previous MAFS favourites Jules and Cameron Merchant did.

“Bryce is very savvy and well connected in the media – this would be his dream.”

However, there have been tension between Rebecca Zemek and Melissa when Beck warned her to leave Bryce because he has a "secret girlfriend" on the outside.

But as loyal as ever, Melissa stuck by her groom as he attested that Bec's claims were fabricated, even suggesting that she was making it up because she was "jealous". Yeah, that's totally the reason Brycey.

Despite Bryce insisting the 27-year-old was full of lies, Bec still stands by her claims. And recently issued a dire warning to Melissa about the radio announcer.

