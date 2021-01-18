Lizzie and Seb called it quits after 14 months of dating. Nine

“It’s no secret Lizzie is very close to the show’s production team and Nine,” dishes a source. “She’s very friendly with those who matter and she knows she could be back in heartbeat.”

The source reveals the upcoming MAFS TV reunion – which was filmed last year and will see the pair return to the small screen – contributed to the split.

“Seb hyperventilated,” says the source. “He hated seeing how bad Lizzie’s first time was and just felt really off about the whole experiment and MAFS process.”

While Seb and Lizzie were the only successful couple to leave the seventh season of Married At First Sight, their whirlwind romance has reached its sad end.

The ex-couple announced that they were parting ways on Instagram earlier in the month.

"We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms," Lizzie and Seb's identical captions read.

They went on to urge followers: "Please be kind and respectful. We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities.

"Naturally we are both aware there will be countless rumours and so on. Again, we are both navigating our way through this time so please be respectful and we won’t be allowing comments on this post. It is still fresh for us both, we just know there has been some curiosity as we have shared parts of our relationship online and we met on national television."

The reality stars ended their posts: "We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other’s lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together. We would like to send love and well wishes to all."

It looks like newly-single Lizzie is going to give marriage another crack.

Could it be third time lucky?

