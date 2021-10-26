Melissa shared two close up shots of her hand alongisde the hands of her baby boys. Instagram

Similarly, just yesterday, Bryce headed to his own Instagram account to introduce Levi and Tate to his followers.

The proud dad emphasised that the bubs "are already showing signs they've got a loving personality" before adding how proud he and Liss are of the "little fighters".

"We can't wait to bring our boys home! 💙," Bryce finished the post.

The new parents were met with an overwhelming amount of support from fellow reality TV personalities.

Melissa and Bryce chose to name their sons Levi and Tate.

Former MAFS star Jason Engler, who shared a screen with both Melissa and Bryce, voiced his love underneath his friend's post, penning: "🥰🥰 lil cuties! Thank god they got mums nose!! Never stop this baby spam bra it's making me clucky I'm like a dog in heat atm."

Bachelor In Paradise alum Bill Goldsmith also shared his congratulations, writing: "So so cute you two ❤️."

The besotted couple first announced they had welcomed their twins exclusively to New Idea. In a shared statement, Bryce gushed over his baby boys while revealing all the details regarding their unexpected arrival.

"We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning," the MAFS alum said.

"Even though the boys have arrived early, they’re doing really well and are getting the best care possible.

"The staff at Frankston Hospital were amazing with Liss making her feel comfortable and we can’t thank them enough for all their efforts!

"The boys are going to spend a few weeks in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), they’re responding well to treatment and are squeezing our fingers which is the best feeling in the world."

Bryce and Melissa welcomed their twins ten weeks earlier than expected.

The new parents also dished about their chosen baby names, Levi and Tate, exclusively to New Idea, with Bryce revealing that they "wanted unique names that had a modern feel to them".

“We also wanted names that promote positivity for them and our new family. Levi means ‘harmony among others’ and Tate means ‘cheerful’ so it suits them perfectly.”

With the boys currently being looked after in the NICU, Bryce and Melissa are counting down the days till they can take them home and introduce them to their grandparents.

“They are over the moon, and have gone above and beyond for us," Melissa said.

As well as being new parents, Bryce and Melissa have also made plans to head down the aisle, with the bride-to-be explaining that, as their relationship gets stronger, "this just felt like the logical next step”.

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.