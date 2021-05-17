Instagram

Sharing a photo cosied up in a hammock kissing her new man, Ben Mitchell, Beck simply captioned the snap: “No tattoos, just love 🤍.”

The comment could perhaps be seen as a dig at her MAFS’ husband Jake, who got a tattoo of his now-ex Sophie Guidolin before their tumultuous split.

Beck and Jake were not a match. Channel Nine

Jake and Sophie’s split has come as quite the surprise to fans after the MAFS’ star told Who only recently, he was ready to settle down, marry and have kids with Sophie.

Their breakup has since become messy with Jake’s best friend Mel Greig weighing in as well as Beck! You can read the full low-down here.

Bryce and Melissa recently got inked! Instagram

Another theory suggests Beck’s comment is in regard to controversial couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson who recently revealed matching tattoos in commemoration of their MAFS appearance and relationship.

As for Beck’s new romance, reports state the couple began dating in June last year before Beck appeared on MAFS and recently rekindle their relationship.

Could it be the same man she was caught kissing while on a trip home to Perth mid-filming? That’s yet to be confirmed, but we do hope she has better luck with love this time round.

