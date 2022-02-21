SAS Australia is Locky's latest reality TV endeavour. Channel Seven

Locky then appeared on our screens later that year as The Bachelor, where he met his current partner, Irena Srbinovska.

He was quick to address his past on SAS in a piece-to-camera confessional.

“I’ve done Survivor and I’ve done The Bachelor, two completely different shows, but this is something new and I’m excited for it,” he said.

“I want this course to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I want this to prove to everyone that I am this tough alpha male. I want it to be f***ing hard,” he told the audience.

“I’m an egotistical fame whore … I’ve done three TV shows, this if my fourth TV show … like fame and notoriety is what some people live for, I don’t hide it. It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s what drives me,” he continued .

As Locky was selected to be the first to undertake the ‘Recruit on Fire’ challenge, he could be heard saying ‘light me the f*** up’ excitedly.

When Ant asked Locky what he did, Locky explained he’d done a few reality TV shows, with Ant responding with distaste.

Despite this, Locky carried on in his confessional.

“I think Australia just wants to see a bit of humility from me, but selfishness has got me here, that’s what I’m pissed off about,” he laughed.

“They’re like ‘you need to change, you need to change,’ but like f*** I’ve had a pretty good life. So, do I?”

Locky is currently based in Perth with Irena, where she works full-time as a nurse.

He posted an image of himself to Instagram in his recruit get-up on Sunday, writing “Will I be a better husband or remain Cocky Locky?”, which referenced the nickname given to him by the DS as seen in promos for the show.

The comment hints that marriage is on the cards for the two – and we’re patiently waiting to see what unfolds!

