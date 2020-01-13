Things are hotting up between the actor and his new girlfriend

The pair seem smitten.

Gabriella was all smiles.

It’s been less than a month since Liam introduced the 21-year-old fellow Aussie to his family and friends. A shyly smiling Gabriella was spotted meeting her boyfriend’s parents, Craig and Leonie, for the first time in mid-December when they met for lunch at a Byron Bay cafe.

When photos of the family meeting went public, Us Weekly reported a source saying,

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really

likes her, which is very important to him.”

Although she’s reportedly modelled for years, after being scouted as a 14-year-old, Gabriella has recently balanced her career with studying ancient history and archaeology at the University of Sydney.

Liam seemed comfortable showing his affection for Gabriella.

The pair looked loved up and relaxed as they spent time at the beach.

Originally from Sydney, she was previously romantically linked to British pop star Matt Healy. The 1975 lead singer and model went public at the 2017 Brit Awards, although there are reports their relationship went back to 2015.

Before getting together with Gabriella, it was thought Liam was getting serious with Maddison Brown after he was spotted kissing the Dynasty actor in New York, in October.

In late December, People reported that Liam and Miley had come to an agreement over their divorce, which was relatively simple as they had a pre-nup in place and no children to consider. A source revealed, “She [Miley] just wants to move on”.

Liam seems to be in a very good place.

Having fun!

The couple announced their separation in a joint statement from their reps that said: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and their careers.”

But amid reports that the split wasn’t as amicable as originally thought, Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky gave a candid report to US Hola magazine in November.

“My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best,” she revealed, adding, “I think he deserves much better. You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with his brother [Chris], who has been there to give all the strength he needed.”