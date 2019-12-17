British couple Katie and Shane thought their wedding day couldn’t get any better, that is, until Liam posed for some snaps with the newlyweds!

Katie and Shane’s wedding photographer, Kirk Willcox told E! Online how Miley’s estranged husband gave them the Hollywood treatment.

‘My wedding couple Katie and Shane came all the way from the UK to get married on the beautiful Gold Coast, Australia. Little did they know they would run into one of Katie's idols Liam Hemsworth,’ he explained.

'The bride and groom were entering the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club to get a drink and celebrate with their friends and family when they noticed Liam. Once they entered the room everyone started clapping and cheering for the couple.

'Katie's sister mentioned to the bride that Liam Hemsworth was in the room at a nearby table. Liam was near the window in good spirits talking to a male friend. Liam was all smiles and was happy to take photos with the bride and groom and congratulated the happy couple,' he told E!

The photographer praised the newly-single star for being humble, and a good sport.

'It definitely made the couple's entire wedding day. Liam wished them all the best and continued having a relaxing evening by the beach.'