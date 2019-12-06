RELATED: 25 Celebrities Who Changed Their Name

Barack Obama

While current US president Donald Trump will probably scoff at the idea that Barack Obama was anything special, we can’t deny that he has definitely made history. There have been several left-handed US presidents (which include Abraham Lincoln and Bill Clinton) before him, but Barack Obama stands out as the first African-American president.

Julia Roberts

One of the most famous left-handed celebrities is also one of the most famous leading women in all of Hollywood! Julia Roberts rose to fame when she starred in the romantic comedy Pretty Woman opposite Richard Gere. She’s also known for playing the titular role in Erin Brockovich, going on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress!

The 51-year-old actress continues to act to this day, both in film and television. According to her IMDB page, she’s currently working on a film entitled Little Bee which is still pre-production.

Bruce Willis

Known for his iconic role as John McClane the Die Hard series, Bruce Willis is definitely one of the most well-known left-handed celebrities. While he’s been typecast as an action hero, he’s also received critical acclaim for his dramatic performance in The Sixth Sense.

While the 64-year-old actor supposedly avoids Twitter, he was still involved in a rather public Twitter spat: fellow action hero Sylvester Stallone had a bone to pick with him a couple of years ago over negotiations in the film The Expendables 3.

Marie Curie

Marie Curie is truly an exceptional woman: she’s the first woman to have won the Nobel prize, the only woman to have won the Nobel prize twice, and the only person (man or woman!) to have won the Nobel prize in two scientific fields! She’s most well-known for her research on radioactivity.

It’s interesting to note that lots of successful scientists are actually lefties, including Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton!

Getty

Tom Cruise

As one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Tom Cruise’s films have grossed over $USD 10.1-billion (about $AUD 14.9-billion) worldwide! He’s been in the movie business since the 1980s, starring in romances, dramas, horror, and action films.

As a child, the 57-year-old actor struggled with dyslexia, and was made to write with his right hand despite his natural left-handedness! Tom later claims that working with the Church of Scientology helped cure him of his dyslexia!

Jennifer Lawrence

Being one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013 and the highest-paid actress for 2015 and 2016 is certainly no small feat! Jennifer Lawrence has also been nominated for and won many prestigious awards, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes to the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA)!

The 29-year-old’s most famous role is that of the heroine Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games. And despite being a natural leftie, her character uses the right-hand arrow technique!

Getty

Keanu Reeves

Hailing from Canada, Keanu Reeves is known for his roles in The Matrix, Constantine, and the John Wick films. He’s also known as an all-around nice guy, with scores of people having nothing but good stories to tell about him.

While he does write with his left hand, Keanu plays the bass guitar, shoots weapons, and does other things using his right hand. This may mean that he’s actually ambidextrous, but the actor has yet to confirm this!

Getty

Lady Gaga

While Lady Gaga initially caught the public’s eye as a singer-songwriter with a penchant for theatrics and outlandish style, she’s now known as one of the world’s most influential people. While she’s also expanded to acting in films and producing records, Lady Gaga is also praised for her activism and philanthropic pursuits.

Hugh Jackman

This Aussie actor actually holds a Guinness World Record: the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero! Hugh Jackman portrayed Wolverine in films for a whopping 17 years, from 2000 to 2017! But don’t think for a moment that he’s a typecast actor. Hugh Jackman has had tons of other roles that have earned him critical acclaim, such as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, Robert Angier in The Prestige, and PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

The 50-year-old actor is currently on tour, performing hits from his musical roles along with a live orchestra. He certainly is living up to being the greatest showman.

Leonardo Da Vinci

Left-handers are supposedly more creative than their right-handed peers, and many geniuses are said to be lefties. One prime example of this is none other than Leonardo da Vinci, the artist behind the world’s most famous painting, the Mona Lisa.

While he’s best known for his paintings, Leonardo da Vinci also dabbled in science, music, and literature. He’s the perfect example of a Renaissance man!

Getty

Honourable Mentions

Angelina Jolie: Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian

Anna Kendrick: Actress and singer

Angie Harmon: Model and actress

Oprah Winfrey: Talk show host and philanthropist

Dennis Quaid: Actor

Paul McCartney: Singer-songwriter

RELATED: 10 Famous People With Dyslexia: Their Struggles, And Their Successes