The new parents famously met on the fifth season of the Bachelor Australia back in 2017.

After Matty confessed his love for Laura in Thailand during the season finale, their love only grew stronger.

“I love you… I think you are so perfect,” a nervous Matty told a crying Laura at the time.

“I love you too,” Laura admitted through her tears. “I was so ready for you to break my heart.”

Since then, their sweet and silly romance has captured hearts all over the country and fans were delighted when the lovers announced they were expecting another child back in September last year.

Marlie-Mae was "shocked" to discover she would be an older sister. Instagram

Heading to Instagram, Matty J shared a sweet snap of the couple with their first child, Marlie-Mae, pulling quite a shocked face, along with Laura’s ever-growing baby bump.

“Marlie-Mae learning shocked face couldn’t have been timed any better,” Matty wrote. “WE’RE HAVING A BABY!”

Sharing a similar photo, Laura also shared the exciting news with her followers.

“I reckon we’ve kept this little beach ball under wraps for long enough,” Laura wrote. “Half-way to number 2.”

Of course, having welcomed Marlie-Mae Rose back in June 2019, Matty and Laura already have plenty of parenting experience under their belts.

Laura cradling a new-born Marlie-Mae back in June, 2019. Instagram

Matty announced the arrival of his little girl on Instagram, sharing sweet snaps of mother and daughter in the hospital.

“Still letting the last 24hrs sink in,” the now 33-year-old wrote.

“They’ve been the most rewarding, loving and emotional I’ve ever experienced. @ladyandacat you did the most incredible job bringing our little girl Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson into the world. Becoming a Dad was better than I ever could have imagined.”

Although Matty popped the question to Laura in Fiji back in 2019 while she was still pregnant with Marlie, the wedding has yet to go ahead.

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on all public gatherings, for Matty and Laura, the chance to celebrate their love in front of family and friends has been put on the backburner. But the pandemic isn’t the only reason for delaying the big day.

Matty popped the question to Laura back in 2019 while the couple were on a Fijian "babymoon". Instagram

Speaking to The Wedding Digest podcast last year, Matty confessed that the reason they have not said ‘I do’ yet is largely due to his organisation skills, or lack-there-of.

“We originally thought we were going to get married this year,” Matty admitted. “I’m going to say it’s down to the fact that I’m very unorganised that we didn’t, but it kind of worked out in our favour though, because if we had planned to get married this year, then those plans would have been absolutely obliterated because of COVID.”

The 33-year-old went on to reveal he wants to marry his fiancée by the end of 2021, preferably close to the beach.

“The things that we definitely wanted was to have a beach feel and not necessarily like on the sand, but just close to the beach,” he said.

The good thing about the delayed nuptials is that little Marlie will be old enough to play a very important role in the wedding.

“I think she’ll be old enough to take on the responsibility of being flower girl,” Matt explained. “I’m going to be a blubbering mess. I get a little emotional.”

And now, Matty and Laura’s new bub can attend the big day as well!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.