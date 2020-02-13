Gaga and Paul have never been happier

Gaga wore a white dress and Michael “teared up” when he saw her.

“It was so sweet and romantic,” the source added.

The couple also wrote their vows jotted down on paper napkins and Michael “gushed about Gaga making a wonderful mother someday.”

But as much as the romance blossomed, according to the source her ex Christian Carino has been warning that the knee jerk marriage won’t last.

But the insider believes otherwise. “Gaga has always said he’s the man of her dreams and that he’s the total package.”

The pair were spied kissing on New Year’s Eve and were recently seen cosying up at a Miami holiday house.

Wearing a loose robe and minimal makeup, Gaga looked completely at ease with her new man, sparking speculation she’s looking to settle down.

During an interview about her makeup line in December, the performer revealed that starting her own family was a priority.

“I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies, and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories,” Lady Gaga told Harper’s Bazaar US.