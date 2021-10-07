Kyle and Tegan have been dating since 2019. Instagram

On air in August, Kyle expressed his desire to start a family with Tegan, saying: “We have decided that we’ll try for a baby, I suppose. There’s a lot of pressure. I didn’t want to bring it up in case she feels pressure.”

The radio veteran also told Daily Mail in July that he and Tegan have indeed discussed marriage and starting a family.

"When you find the right person, things just feel right and it feels very natural to just go down that road," he told the publication.

"I've always thought that I'm definitely going to have kids at some stage," he added.

However, the 50-year-old has also previously opened up about his difficult childhood, saying it had influenced his feelings on fatherhood.

“You’ve both got to dedicate your life, you’ve got to not be selfish and you’ve got to not let that kid come second, that’s just not an option – because I was the kid that came second,” Sandilands said in a podcast interview with Mamamia.

Kyle and Tegan have been dating since late 2019, following the dissolution of his eight-year relationship with Big Brother VIP star Imogen Anthony.

Prior to that, he was married to singer Tamara Jaber from 2008 to 2010.