Kate and Isla used to star alongside each other on Home & Away. Getty

Attempting to suppress their laughter, eventually, the two young actors broke and exploded into a fit of giggles.

The video captured the attention of Isla herself, who took to the comments to reminisce about the moment in question.

"Hahahhahahaha. I was trying not to laugh so so hard!" the actress wrote.

Kate portrayed Sally Fletcher on the soap. Seven

The throwback also struck a few chords with many famous faces, including fellow Home & Away alum, Dannii Minogue.

"I wish I had footage like this from my filming days. There was a lot of laughter!" the Masked Singer judge wrote.

The Project host Lisa Wilkinson also took the time to comment, penning: "How adorable are you two?!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Kate Ritchie is a proud mother to Mae. Instagram

These days, Kate isn't engrossed in the Summer Bay drama, and is instead appearing on NOVA's Kate, Tim and Joel show, as well as being a proud mother to her daughter, Mae.

Three years ago, Kate penned an open letter about just how much motherhood changed her perspective on life.

"I thought the love of my life was Home and Away... Then I met this perfect being," Kate wrote.

"It's been a long road but I am so proud and so happy that I gave myself the chance to realise my greatest achievements didn't all have to be thanks to Sally Fletcher."