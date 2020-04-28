Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a cheeky confession about how they keep their children focused while homeschooling them amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

"Someone gave me some very good advice pre-the holidays to put in some structure. There's a pretty strict routine here at home that's massively helped us all - just having a bit of routine, [a] bit of normality. But it is unusual,” she added.

Despite the apparent ‘white lie’, Kate went on to say, while it can be difficult to talk about COVID-19, parents shouldn’t underestimate how much information kids are taking in.

"I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in… age-appropriate ways to try and help them through it, because these are not normal circumstances and they'll definitely pick up on that,” she said.

Kate’s candid confession comes after it was revealed she recently was “moved to tears” while listening to the heartbreaking stories of healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

The Duchess and her husband Prince William were launching the mental health initiative ‘Our Frontline’, when the emotional incident occurred.

According to The Sun, a source claimed that Kate became overcome with emotion while talking directly with frontline health and emergency key workers.

“They have both been incredibly affected by stories they have heard and Kate, in particular, has been moved to tears by some of the stories she has heard about the sacrifices frontline workers are making,” the source claimed to the British publication.

The royal insider went on to say that the couple have played a “pivotal” role in the launch of the project, which provides round-the-clock mental health support for key workers.

The Cambridge’s Royal Foundation also teamed up with charities Mind, Samaritans, Shout and Hospice UK to create the mental health scheme.