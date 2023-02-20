Kate is extremely concerned since Harry leaked her texts with Meghan. Supplied

“The King has asked William and Kate to get back in touch with Harry and Meghan and try to smooth things over, but Kate is paranoid that any text or email sent their way could be misconstrued and put out into the public,” says the source.

“She’s even reticent to have written conversations with anyone mutually close with Harry – like a few of William’s friends and even Princess Eugenie – because she’s so worried it could end up in the hands of the Sussexes, who she’s sure wouldn’t think twice about leaking her texts again.”

“She’s careful to the point of paranoia about putting anything in writing, where they’re concerned, for fear of being ‘difficult’ again.”

WATCH: Meghan Markle speaks on her relationship with Kate Middleton

“It’s sad,” adds the source, “It’s no way to live. She doesn’t deserve to feel this way.”

