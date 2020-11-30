Kate Middleton has rushed to support Meghan Markle after the former actress suffered a devastating miscarriage. Getty

While William and Kate were among the few members of the royal family who knew about the miscarriage, Harry and Meghan didn’t tell them directly.

“Only the Queen, Prince Charles, and their closest staff were informed about it back in July, but William was briefed given his level of importance within the family. Wills and Kate were devastated but respected the Sussexes’ wish to keep it private and maintain the space between them,” explains the insider.

But now Kate is considering going a step further and has reportedly discussed with William the possibility of visiting Harry and Meghan as soon as possible to offer their support in person.

William is in full agreement, says the insider, noting, “Wills desperately wants to go to his brother’s side.”

Meghan and husband Harry with their firstborn, Archie. Getty

Meghan revealed the heartbreaking news about her pregnancy loss in a piece for the New York Times newspaper last week.

In the deeply personal essay, the Duchess wrote, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few”.

Meghan described being with son Archie, when she realised something was wrong.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

She continued: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote in a gut-wrenching personal essay. Getty

Meghan described how devastated she and Harry were by their loss.

“I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand,” she wrote. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears… I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

The emotional admission has been praised by charities for opening the conversation around pregnancy loss and according to the source, deeply affected Kate.

“Not many mums could read that without feeling Meghan and Harry’s deep sense of loss. Kate does a lot of work with mums and children who have experienced tragedy through her work with Child Bereavement UK, and now it’s her own sister-in-law who is going through such pain, she knew that despite it all, she had to help.”

Kate appeared to send a subtle message of support to her sister-in-law by visiting a London research centre to help awareness of miscarriage. Getty

Just a few weeks ago, Kate appeared to send a subtle but very public message of support to her sister-in-law when she visited a London research centre to help raise awareness of miscarriage and still birth. After meeting women who had experienced pregnancy loss the Duchess praised them for being “inspirational. She added, “It’s so brave of you all to be able to talk so openly”.

Kensington Palace and Clarence house have declined to comment on Meghan and Harry’s sad news, noting it’s “a deeply personal matter”. But royal expert Katie Nicholls told the BBC that Harry had been in “constant touch” with the royal family.

While travelling to see Meghan and Harry might take time to organise due to the current pandemic, both Kate and William are now determined to ensure it happens.

“This could be the historic meeting between the Cambridges and Sussexes that mend frayed nerves,” points out the source. “It’s so sad that it took a tragedy of this magnitude for them to see that family is the most important thing of all.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!