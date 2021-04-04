Kate Langbroek enjoying a drink in Bolgona, Italy. Instagram.

Since returning Down Under, the media personality has been busier than ever hosting the 3pm Pick Up radio show on KISS FM and narrating Network Ten’s new series, What The Hell Just Happened?

But, in a surprise confession, Kate admits she still misses the slower pace of lockdown life.

“We have hit the ground running. There are grandparents to see, and basketball matches and footy and work and new schools, and we are so busy,” Kate tells New Idea.

Kate with her husband Peter in Italy. Instagram.

“I slightly… very slightly… miss the lockdown days when all I had to do was organise our meals.”

The comedian is also grateful for what those months in isolation taught her about her kids: Lewis, Sunday, Artie and Jan.

“It made me realise what good company my children are. And how lazy I have let them be,” she adds. “Now they’re a lot more helpful with housework.”

Kate Langbroek moments before celebrating her and son Lewis's birthday with their family. Instagram.

Like many families in lockdown, Kate and her kids kept themselves busy by doing jigsaw puzzles and baking. Of course, it wasn’t all as rosy as it sounds.

“It came upon us like a tsunami, really. [Italy was] only the second country in the world to go into lockdown, after China, so it was frightening at first,” Kate confesses.

“But, after a while, when it became apparent lockdown was going to be longer than two weeks, we kind of relaxed into it.”

A candid photo of the Langbroek family. Instagram.

While Kate feels very fortunate to be back in Australia, she still looks back fondly on their time in Italy.

“I cannot bear to think I would never return to Italy,” says the radio presenter.

“It was so beautiful to us, we love it - and it felt like the country loved us back. There is a lot to be learnt from Italians - their love of family, their love of food, the way they take time to rest. The way they make everything beautiful.”

But until she can get back there, Kate is thrilled to be working on her new TV venture, What The Hell Just Happened?

Narrated by Kate, the series interviews a number of celebrities about the crazy year they had in 2020. From life in lockdown to Kanye West running for president, nothing is off the table.

“Like everyone, 2020 picked me up, tossed me around and put me down in a different place,” says Kate.

“The idea of reviewing a year unlike any other was irresistible - especially through the reminiscences of some of Australia’s funniest and most interesting people.”

Looking back, Kate adds that the past year has taught her you shouldn’t “get angry at things you can’t change.”

