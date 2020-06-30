Jules Sebastian has defended husband Guy after his role on The Voice has caused controversy. Instagram

Touching on Guy’s fight with Kelly Rowland, which ended with the Destiny’s Child star storming off stage, Jules is defending the Choir hitmaker.

“There are four judges with four different personalities and there are going to be moments of disagreements,” Jules tells New Idea.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a TV show and at the end of the day, it’s all a bit of fun.”

READ NEXT: Guy Sebastian's bizarre comment about his sex life

Guy has been at the centre of drama for much of The Voice this season. Channel Nine

Guy and Kelly’s stoush centred on two Team Guy’s artists, Johnny Manuel and Mongolian throat singer Bukhu, fighting to remain in the competition during the Battles last week.

Kelly, along with coach Delta Goodrem, said Guy’s song choice was unfair to Bukhu, which the Australian Idol winner emphatically denied.

The disagreement became so intense that after Kelly walked out, the pair screamed at each other for being “disrespectful”.

However, Jules claims Guy’s number one priority is the musicians that he’s mentoring during the show.

“The thing with Guy is he’s an artist himself and he puts the music first and wants the artist to get credit where credit is due,” she says.

Guy and Kelly Rowland became embroiled in a heated clash, ending with the Destiny's Child star storming off stage. Channel Nine

It’s no surprise Jules and Guy have each other’s backs after spending more than two decades together and parenting two children together: sons Archer, eight, and Hudson, six.

Speaking to New Idea, Jules admits that “kids can be challenging”.

She adds: “They’re their own little people and have their own perspective. I just hope to God they end up being good humans.”

Jules also admits parenting two kids can be "challenging". Instagram

Jules and Guy and the charity they founded, The Sebastian Foundation has recently teamed up with Open Parachute which aims to help young people deal with their mental health.

As a parent herself, the mum-of-two reveals it’s a cause incredibly important for the couple.

“Because we have children, we know that you’ve got to start young,” she says. “We have to train the brain and teach kids how to deal with things and how to face hard things.”