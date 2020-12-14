This year will be John's first year without Kelly. Getty

“She used to take care of everything – decorating, gifts, Christmas dinner,” tells a second source, who adds that most of all, “it’s Kelly’s presence, her energy and the excitement she had about the holidays that will be missed.”

Last Christmas, the tight foursome went to the festive Polar Express ice sculpture exhibit in Florida, where Kelly said they all had “so much fun” sledding.

She also shared a cute video on Instagram of the family opening their presents in co-ordinated pyjamas. In the clip, Kelly, who was in the midst of her cancer fight, could be seen blowing a kiss to the camera while wearing a Santa hat.

While John isn’t looking forward to spending the holidays without Kelly, he’s digging deep for Ella and Ben’s sake.

“He’s planned some special surprises,” adds the friend. “He’s going to show some home movies, make tie-dye shirts and bake cookies … things that Kelly would have done were she still with us.

“John is a great dad and a great cheerleader. It’s going to be hard, but it’s about staying strong for Ella and Ben. It’s what Kelly would have wanted.

“He just wants to spend the day honouring their mum and keeping her memory alive.”

In July, John shocked the world when he announced that his wife of 28 years had died, aged 57. The Jerry Maguire actress had been seeking treatment for two years, but chose to keep her diagnosis private.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John wrote on Instagram.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children … But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Grease star was dealt another tragic blow in October, when his nephew, Sam Travolta Jr died. Sam was the son of John’s oldest brother and was reportedly quite close to him.

