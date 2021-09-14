Lisa and Grant have remained friends since their split. Instagram

The Parents

​​With both Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry boasting a slew of impressive achievements, there’s no doubt that sport runs in the blood for the family.

Grant, 58, is a former Ironman, surf lifesaver and canoeist who to this day still holds Aussies record as the only Ironman to claim both the Junior and Open Australian Ironman crowns in 1980.

He also famously won the Molokai to Oahu Marathon ski race five times from 1979 to 1983 while competing in the competition for 15 years, and is also an Olympic kayaking medallist.

In 1986, Grant received the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to sport.

As for Lisa, she is the winner of 15 gold, seven silver and eight bronze international medals and is the only Australian swimmer to have held Commonwealth and Australian records in every stroke except backstroke.

The golden couple were married from 1986 until 2009, where they had three children - Jaimi, Morgan and Jett.

However, the pair separated in 2009 and officially divorced in 2017, though look to have remained amicable.

The Step-Parents

Following their split, both Grant and Lisa have found love again.

Lisa has since married Elvis impersonator Mark Tabone after the couple met back in 2015.

The sparks were instant, and following Mark’s romantic proposal in Malta back in 2016, the couple married just three years later in not one, but two ceremonies.

Their vows revealed the pure, undisputed extent of their love for one another: "Lisa is beautiful inside and out," Mark said. "We share the same dreams and plans. She is my soul mate."

Lisa echoed his words: "He makes my heart sing, he cares about me, he listens to my stories, even if I tell them to him three times. He laughs at my jokes and fixes anything and everything."

Meanwhile, Grant moved on with radio personality Fifi Box, with the pair welcoming a daughter, Trixie Belle, in 2013.

Despite the pair splitting prior to Fifi before giving birth, she remained close to his children Jaimi, Morgan and Jett.

After Grant and Lisa's daughter, Jaimi, tragically passed away on September 14, 2020, Fifi penned a touching tribute to the 33-year-old.

“The loss of such a beautiful, loving sister and friend is suffocating. We laughed, we cried, we shared so many wonderful memories that I will keep alive for Trixie, who loved her big sister so much,” Fifi wrote, adding, “You loved Trixie with all your heart and she felt every inch of your love”.

"We were so blessed to have you in our lives. You were such a true and loyal friend, we love you so much and can’t bear the pain of you not being here."

The Siblings

Along with half-sister Trixie Belle, Jett also has two older sisters, Morgan and Jaimi.

Tragically, the entire family were left devastated when Jaimi died in 2020 at the age of 33 after she “lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital”.

Both siblings penned heartbreaking tributes to their big sister on social media following her death.

Jett wrote: "You were there whenever I needed you, you taught me how to cook gourmet food like roast potatoes, chicken and salad, and tacos - the essentials in our household."

"You gave me a slight insight into fashion by dressing me in up in dresses and putting makeup on me when I was young.

"You'd sit behind me while I ate dinner and would pick at anything pimple looking on my back - even if it was just a mole.

"You were my second mother, you were my biggest sister, you were my friend, and you were a fighter until the very end."

He added, "Jaimi, I will love you forever and you will always have a place in my heart. I will miss you dearly, but cherish the moments we had together greatly. I love you so much, and I will see you again at some point."

Meanwhile, Morgan - who was heavily pregnant with her second son at the time of Jaimi's death - also spoke of her heartbreak on Instagram.

"It still doesn't feel real that you are not here. I am so grateful for the time that I had you as my big sister," she wrote.

She continued, "I am grateful that Flynn got two and a half years with his Aunty. I am grateful for you doing my hair and letting me borrow your clothes. I am grateful for you."

"There is no one like you. I love you so much and will forever miss you. Rest now beautiful sister. You will never be forgotten."

Just weeks after Jaimi's death, the Kenny-Curry family were able to smile again when Morgan and husband Ryan Gruell welcome their second son and big brother to Flynn, Taj Grant Gruell on November 5th, 2020.