“And if he actually chooses her, Jen will be devastated.”

According to the source, initially Brad and Alia were just mates who bonded over a love of art, but after spending time together, it turned into something more.

“Brad can’t believe he’s found someone so smart, down-to-earth, normal, quirky and funny,” the insider says. “She’s constantly surprising him and she’s always making him laugh.”

“They have art, architecture and films in common, but he loves her beauty, inside and out, and her wacky outlook on life,” the source reveals.

According to the source, Alia is easygoing and doesn’t try to control or change him and she is not “the slightest bit” interested in the Hollywood scene.

Alia is said to be interested in Brad for his personality and doesn't care in the slightest about his money or fame.

In contrast to Brad’s relationship with Jennifer, who he’s known for over two decades, there’s no baggage.

“There’s a lot of history between [Brad and Jen], but that also comes with a lot of baggage. He’s not sure they can go the distance and he can’t help but feel torn. He’s got a big decision to make about his future,” an insider says.

Jen naturally is heartbroken and is fully aware of Brad’s relationship with Alia.

“Of course, she’s aware that he’s been spending time with Alia,” says another source. “She may be the perfect girl next door but those close to Brad know edgy, cool girls like Alia and Angelina are more his type.

And for now, Jen is giving Brad some time to sort out his feelings and figure out what it

is that he wants – and hopefully he will choose her.