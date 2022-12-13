John Krasinski attended a special Jack Ryan Season 3 screening event in Sydney, Australia. Getty

Emily sadly did not attend the Sydney Jack Ryan Season 3 event but fans were more than happy to just see John by his lonesome and listen to him talk about his experience filming the third season of Jack Ryan.

“Season 3, we’ve loved doing this show but we knew due to the pandemic - I’m not sure if you’ve heard of it - that there would be a huge time gap between Season 2 and Season 3 and so, we really put everything we had into Season 3 to make sure that we made something that was worth waiting for,” John said.

“I think I can speak from actual experience, that [Season 3 of Jack Ryan is] the most thrilling and action-packed season we’ve ever had. And I know that sounds like a canned line but it’s true and my doctor and all my injuries can prove it.”

“It was an amazing experience shooting this; we shot in 9 countries around the world during COVID which was insane and we got to see all these incredible places,” John said before thanking Jack Ryan fans.

If you’re itching to see Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3, here’s everything you need to know:

Where can I watch Season 3 of Jack Ryan?

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 - as well as Jack Ryan Seasons 1 and 2 - are exclusively available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Jack Ryan Season 3 release date

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 will be released on Amazon Prime on December 21. All 8 episodes will be released on that date so you’ll be able to binge it in one sitting, if you please.

Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer

Here is the official Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer:

Why is Jack Ryan Season 3 taking so long?

The third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. John Krasinski, star of Jack Ryan, knows that fans have been waiting patiently for Jack Ryan Season 3 and told guests - New Idea included - at an exclusive Sydney screening of Jack Ryan Season 3 that he and his fellow Jack Ryan cast and crew members “really put everything [they] had into Season 3 to make sure that [they] made something that was worth waiting for”.