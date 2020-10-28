After a financially tough year, the Irwins (pictured from left: Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Bob Irwin) are doing everything they can to stay afloat. Instagram

In the lead-up to Halloween, Terri has taken to Twitter to share the themed products the zoo has on offer including a spooky “Death By Chocolate” coffin, which is available at the Laughing Frog Lolly Shop.

Terri has also revealed that for people wanting to spend Halloween at Australia Zoo, there are several activities on offer. Visitors can carve their own free jack-o-lantern or go trick-or-treating at the zoo’s gift shops and cafes.

Bob Irwin, who is a keen photographer, is also spruiking his nature snaps as Christmas presents.

The Irwins have branched out into inventive merchandise, including Halloween-themed treats. Twitter

In July, Terri opened up about the financial strain the zoo was facing after the crippling COVID-19 pandemic dealt its blow.

“I can’t even come close to paying bills; we are having to stand down staff and it’s very emotional,” Terri confessed during an episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

“I’m the pilot of a big plane and the plane is going down, and I’m handing out all the parachutes I’ve got.”

Bob's stunning photography is also on sale at the zoo. Twitter

On a typical day, the zoo spends about $78,000 a week on feeding the animals and half its income on wages, totalling a mammoth $400,000 a week.

But without visitors, the Irwin family were forced to cut jobs and operate with just a skeleton staff to keep all the animals fed and watered.

Bindi, who had just wed Chandler Powell weeks earlier, was forced to put her honeymoon plans on hold for the good of the family business.