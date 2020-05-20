He wastes no time flirting up a storm!
Tane (Ethan Browne) sets up permanent residence in the Bay this week. And the hunky newcomer immediately makes his presence felt with at least one of the locals!
For Tane wastes no time trying to flirt up a storm with gorgeous restaurateur Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who is in an on-off relationship with none other than Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), with whom Tane has anything but a harmonious relationship.
“Mackenzie immediately catches Tane’s eye,” reveals Ethan. “There is an instant attraction.
Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) then blurts out that Mackenzie and Ari have been seeing each other.
“But that certainly doesn’t put Tane off,” adds Ethan.
“He thinks ‘Oh, OK, that makes it even more interesting!’ He likes to get under Ari’s skin whatever way he can.”
But the big question is: How will Mackenzie respond to Tane’s advances?
While they’ve only been in the Bay for a few months, it’s already clear that there is no love lost between brothers Ari and Tane.