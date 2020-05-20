Tane (Ethan Browne) sets up permanent residence in the Bay this week. And the hunky newcomer immediately makes his presence felt with at least one of the locals! Seven

Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) then blurts out that Mackenzie and Ari have been seeing each other.

“But that certainly doesn’t put Tane off,” adds Ethan.

“He thinks ‘Oh, OK, that makes it even more interesting!’ He likes to get under Ari’s skin whatever way he can.”

For Tane wastes no time trying to flirt up a storm with gorgeous restaurateur Mackenzie (Emily Weir). Seven

But the big question is: How will Mackenzie respond to Tane’s advances?

While they’ve only been in the Bay for a few months, it’s already clear that there is no love lost between brothers Ari and Tane.

The tension between the fiery siblings has also causing issues between Ari and his impressionable teenage nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who is in an on-off relationship with none other than Tane’s brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams). Seven

Already furious that Tane had been giving Nikau advice, Ari was less pleased when he learned the teen had asked Tane if he can move in with him.

