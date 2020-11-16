Home and Away's Ethan Browne reveals his health and fitness secrets. Channe Seven

Born and raised in the New Zealand town of Wairoa, Ethan has long believed in the important link between a healthy body and healthy mind.

As he says: “When you train hard, you feel good and it betters the quality of your life.”

Has Ethan revised his health and fitness regimen since moving into the always-beachy world of the Bay?

“I’ve probably changed my diet a bit,” he says. “I still train as much as I ever did, but I watch what I eat a bit more now. I’ve cut down on the sugar, and eat a lot of high-protein foods – eggs and canned tuna – as well as vegetables and fruit. But I’ve pretty much kept to my regular fitness routine.”

However, as Ethan stresses, adhering to his workout goals has long been a very personal priority.

“I’ve always done it for myself,” he says, adding, “I’d still be staying fit and healthy if I wasn’t on the show.

“I’ve trained with the other Parata boys a couple of times, but we all have different schedules, so most of the time I train by myself. And I kind of like training on my own – you can zone out and just be with your thoughts.”

As for Ethan’s alter ego of Tane, it seems a sizzling romance with none other than Summer Bay’s perennially unlucky-in-love sweetheart, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), may be on the cards. Watch this space!

