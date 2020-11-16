Born and raised in the New Zealand town of Wairoa, Ethan has long believed in the important link between a healthy body and healthy mind.
As he says: “When you train hard, you feel good and it betters the quality of your life.”
Has Ethan revised his health and fitness regimen since moving into the always-beachy world of the Bay?
“I’ve probably changed my diet a bit,” he says. “I still train as much as I ever did, but I watch what I eat a bit more now. I’ve cut down on the sugar, and eat a lot of high-protein foods – eggs and canned tuna – as well as vegetables and fruit. But I’ve pretty much kept to my regular fitness routine.”
However, as Ethan stresses, adhering to his workout goals has long been a very personal priority.
“I’ve always done it for myself,” he says, adding, “I’d still be staying fit and healthy if I wasn’t on the show.
“I’ve trained with the other Parata boys a couple of times, but we all have different schedules, so most of the time I train by myself. And I kind of like training on my own – you can zone out and just be with your thoughts.”
As for Ethan’s alter ego of Tane, it seems a sizzling romance with none other than Summer Bay’s perennially unlucky-in-love sweetheart, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), may be on the cards. Watch this space!
For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!