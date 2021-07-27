Dieter was best known for his character Shane. Seven

Dieter's family released a statement after the tragic news broke.

"On behalf of my family, I post this today with a heavy heart," it read.

"We lost our handsome, talent, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter. He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same.

"Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time.”

Tributes from Dieter’s co-stars immediately began to flow as news of his passing spread.

The official Home And Away page was one of the first to share a dedication to the star, writing, “Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Emily Symons, who plays Marilyn on the show then shared a stunning black and white shot with Dieter.

“I can’t believe this absolutely tragic news. Dieter was such a lovely, kind, genuine person. I always enjoyed working with him. I will never forget his beautiful smile, he was a much loved member of our Home and Away family.

"Thinking of his loved ones at this difficult time 💔,” she penned.

Laura Vazquez shared a number of retro photos before writing: “There are no words 💔 RIP my friend Dieter.

"It’s a really sad day 😢 You are now at Peace 🙏🏻 🕊🕊thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻❤️.”

Kristy Wright, who played Chloe Richards in the soap from 1995 to 1999, shared not only her heart wrenching grief over the loss of her friend but revealed she and Dieter had dated in secret.

“This is a hard one… Dieter was a very private person but he was also loved my many all over the world that I feel I must take a moment to honour him. Even though this moment doesn’t seem real. Even though the tears won’t stop flowing,” Kristy began.

“Dieter and I started dating when I was 17. He had just finished Home and Away and I had just started and I’m not sure how we did it but we managed to keep our relationship out of the eyes of the scrutinising media."

She went on to add: “Our young love was able to blossom in private. Our first date was at Balmoral beach. He took me on a picnic. We ended up sitting there for almost 10 hours from the afternoon into the middle of the night discussing everything from the cosmos to our childhoods and our hopes and dreams.

“Anyone who knows Dieter knows how much he enjoyed discussion and debating ideas. I was a young girl from the burbs and he was Australia’s heartthrob.. but.. he was so normal!. So down to earth.. but still so interesting.

“I fell in love with him very quickly and fortunately for me he felt the same way. We were each others safety blankets and we were best friends. Even after we broke up years later, our friendship never died.”

Alex Dimitriades, who is best known for The Heartbreak Kid and Heartbreak High, penned an emotional tribute to Dieter.

“I always felt your pain but we never really discussed it, we were never really that tight. I knew you were one of the real ones, a little too real for this plastic world, maybe,” he wrote.

“Well mannered and well misunderstood. But a gentleman nonetheless, in spite of the embodied ownership of a trapped soul. Look at that smile, way too young but i guess 45 years in your head was too long.

“So now you may rest easy, my friend. Live your best life. That last line is a message not just for my old running mate but also whoever reads this. It’s a sad day, i am mourning this tragic loss.

“If there was a button which said call someone in distress, you might just save their life, i would press it. Look after eachothers mental health and please stop dying coz my page is starting to read like the obituaries section and i can’t deal.“Rest In Peace, Dieter Brummer. Condolences to his family and close friends🙏🏽.”

If you are seeking mental support for yourself or a loved one, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Mensline on 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.