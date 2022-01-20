True love! Instagram

The Gogglebox cast quickly responded in the comments, with recently-engaged Symon Lovett writing “True love” below the video.

Meanwhile, the couple’s closest friend, and Gogglebox co-star, Jad Nehmetallah also shared his feelings, commenting “What about our anniversary 😢.”

“On that day we wear black,” Matty responded humorously.

Meanwhile, Sarah Marie celebrated her husband on her own Instagram.

Matty and Sarah Marie at their wedding. Instagram

“To my always and forever @matty_ef Happy anniversary you are my soulmate, an amazing father to our son Malik (and @bane_tha_bully of course), have a heart of gold and always do the best you can for our family,” she began, captioning a photo from their wedding day.

“Blessed is not enough of a word to describe having you in my life. You are such an amazing person and make me proud every single day to call you mine. Happy Anniversary my darling love,” she continued.

“This photo makes me so happy because I remember us finally sitting down before we walked into the reception and saying ‘wow OMG we’re married!’,” she recalled.

It all began with a brief meeting and a Facebook message. Instagram

Matty and Sarah met many moons ago outside of the now-defunct Hugo’s in Sydney, leading Matty to message her on Facebook with a simple “Hi”.

She responded with “you’re a man of many words”.

The pair organised a first date for not too long afterwards, in which Matty drove 45 minutes to pick Sarah up, and 45 minute back to the city for their date.

After a few months of false starts, the two eventually got together. They tied the knot in 2018, and Malik came along the following year.

Matty and Sarah Marie with their son Malik, and best friend Jad. Instagram

The genetically-blessed couple shot to fame when they began starring on Gogglebox Australia in its sixth season, where they quickly became fan-favourites alongside Jad.

The trio have remained in the cast since, making them part of nine seasons total.

Across their time on the show, fans watched Sarah Marie become pregnant with Malik, and then followed her journey into new motherhood alongside Matty and the perennially single Jad.

The pair are also proud parents to their bulldog, Bane, who looks to be best mates with Malik.

