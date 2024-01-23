Central Coast Airshow Supplied

2. Go hiking in the Blue Mountains

Head to NSW’s Blue Mountains, and use the Conservation Hut in Wentworth Falls as your starting point.

There are six tracks that take you past spectacular scenery. Visit conservationhut.com.au

3. Have some fun at the Electric Circus

Need something to keep the kids (and adults) entertained over the Summer break? Archie Brothers Electric Circus has opened in Sydney with something for everyone. Carousels, dodgem cars, prizes and crazy shakes (that need to be seen to be believed).

You can also grab a bite to eat at Dazzler's Diner, not to mention an amazing bowling alley to get competitive. Visit archiebrothers.com.au.

4. Smile at a crocodile

Visit the fascinating Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory to see Sweetheart, the 5m saltwater croc that once roamed local billabongs.

There’s also a Cyclone Tracy exhibition, as well as free kids activities.

Visit magnt.net.au for more details.

5. See the staircase to the moon

In WA, Broome’s incredible natural phenomenon known as the Staircase to the Moon occurs from March to October when the full moon rises over the mudflats to create a magical illusion.

See westernaustralia.com

6. Visit all the big sights

Go on a NSW road trip visiting all the ‘Big’ attractions including the Big Oyster in Taree, the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, the Big Prawn in Ballina and the Big Avocado near Tweed Heads.

See visitnsw.com

7. Get inspired in Adelaide

Unleash your creative side at the Art Gallery of South Australia, taking inspiration from the 38,000 works of art on display.

There's plenty of great exhibitions to see. See artgallery.sa.gov.au

8. Play with your food

Head to Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria to see the Fake Food Park where you can take a seat in one of the booths and draw a menu of dishes never seen before.

You can even play with some food ideas in the kitchen. Visit ngv.vic.gov.au

9. Hop on a tram

See the sights of Melbourne, including Parliament House, Docklands and the Princess Theatre on a free City Circle tram ride – there’s even a running commentary for visitors.

See yarratrams.com.au

10. Visit a garden with a view

Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens are not only a riot of spring colour right now but offer spectacular harbour views from Mrs Macquarie’s Chair.

See rbgsyd.nsw.gov.au