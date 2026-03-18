Darrell Lea brings back “nostalgic” Easter favourite

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Darrell Lea is celebrating Easter the right way by bringing back one of its most loved companions.

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Do you remember the Darrell Lea Fluffy Chick?

We sure do! The Fluffy Chick has been missing from the Nougat Easter Eggs since 2020, and is making an epic comeback in pink, blue, and yellow.

“We heard our fans loud and clear,” Darrell Lea’s Head of Marketing, Jane James, said in a statement announcing the exciting news.

“Aussies have a deep and nostalgic connection to our brand’s heritage, and by bringing back the Fluffy Chick, we’re making sure that Darrell Lea stays at the heart of Aussie family traditions, whether you’re six or 60!”

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The Fluffy Chick is back! (Credit: Darrell Lea)

Even though Easter is weeks away, fans are already grabbing their Fluffy Chicks.

“I am 61, and for my entire life I’ve had a Nougat Easter Egg on Easter,” one fan said.

“I was devastated to open my egg and find no fluffy chicken! My childhood took a hit,” said another.

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In a touching Instagram video on the company’s page, fan Simon, who has loved the Fluffy Chicks for more than 60 years, said growing up, his family “blue-tacked them” to the windowsill in the kitchen and to the television.

Get into the festive spirit with the Bunny Bait eggs. (Credit: Darrell Lea) (Credit: Darrell Lea )

But that’s not all. Darrell Lea has also launched Bunny Bait, which is filled with pink and blue speckled eggs.

Along with these additions, you can enjoy the confectionery company’s beloved Easter treats, all sustainably crafted in Australia.

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That means you can buy Darrell Lea’s iconic Milk Chocolate Bunny ($10), Milk Chocolate Bunny ($10), Milk Chocolate Bilby ($10.50), Milk Choc BIG Bunny ($24), 100s &1,000s Milk Chocolate Egg ($13), Speckled Eggs ($7.50), Milk Foiled Solid Eggs ($7.50), Raspberry Foiled Solid Eggs ($7.50) and the Rocklea Road with Speckled Eggs ($18.00).

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